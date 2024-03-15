BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.09. Approximately 146,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,931,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

BB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BlackBerry from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.09.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip Gordon Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$97,650.00. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

