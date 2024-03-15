BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CALY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 1,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALY. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

