bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Up 19.4% in February

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,130,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 28,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,282. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,919 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,077,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

