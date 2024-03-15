BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.85.

Shares of PNR opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $82.57.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pentair by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after buying an additional 48,527 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 484,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

