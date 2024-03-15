BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,170,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after buying an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

