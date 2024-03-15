Boltwood Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,426,000 after buying an additional 683,417 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,522,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

