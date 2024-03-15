Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.71.

NYSE EL traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $151.62. 609,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.38. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.72, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

