Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.29. 117,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,928. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $100.24. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

