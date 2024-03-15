Boltwood Capital Management Sells 700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 27,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,827,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,523,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

