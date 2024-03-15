Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. 3,824,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,687,914. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

