Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires C$30,776.96 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart acquired 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$30,776.96.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

TSE BNE opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.36 and a 52-week high of C$7.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.00.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.