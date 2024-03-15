Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading 7.5% Higher

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.87. 473,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,272,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bowlero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOWL

Bowlero Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 356,485 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $3,145,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $12,217,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 284,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.