BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.75

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.75 and last traded at C$36.75, with a volume of 8770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.50.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.96. The stock has a market cap of C$46.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.
In other BQE Water news, insider Robert Stein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$32,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $45,646. Company insiders own 54.12% of the company’s stock.
BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.
