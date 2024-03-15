Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 14th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BHFAP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.88. 3,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,631. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

