BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.72

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1656801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTSG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

