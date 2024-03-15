Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 3,150 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,257.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,035.60. The company has a market capitalization of $582.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
