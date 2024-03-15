Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target at $112.38

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BRP by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after buying an additional 471,986 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in BRP by 13.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,543,000 after purchasing an additional 440,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,666,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in BRP by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 361,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 329,982 shares during the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

