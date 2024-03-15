Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target at $112.38

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.38.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.
NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
