Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target at $38.33

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

RVMD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

RVMD opened at $31.98 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $35.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $96,806.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,333 shares of company stock worth $1,471,122. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,842 shares during the period. Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 6,296,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,211 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 26.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,255,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

