Brokers Set Expectations for Sealed Air Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,825,000 after buying an additional 2,291,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after buying an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

