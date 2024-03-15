Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

BPYPP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 7,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

