BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the February 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

BTCTW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,885. BTC Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

