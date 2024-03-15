BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the February 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BTC Digital Price Performance
BTCTW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,885. BTC Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.
BTC Digital Company Profile
