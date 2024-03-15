Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Trading Up 5.8%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.76 and last traded at $39.85. Approximately 115,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 476,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. UBS Group cut Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Buckle Trading Up 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of Buckle

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 283.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

