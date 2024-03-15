Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Director Sells $1,551,800.00 in Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.60. The company had a trading volume of 264,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,691. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $208.16.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.