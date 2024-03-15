Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Shares of BUJAW stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 alerts:

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.