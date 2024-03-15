Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance
Shares of BUJAW stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile
