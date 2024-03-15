Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for 1.5% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,946,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 268,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Shares of XCEM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 99,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $307.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

