Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 1,782,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,459. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

