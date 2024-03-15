Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Sells 10,178 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,547,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,982,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 159,474 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,186. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

