Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Sells 529 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. 2,474,817 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

