Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 541,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 201,800 shares.The stock last traded at $34.88 and had previously closed at $35.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CDRE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Cadre Price Performance

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cadre by 49,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

