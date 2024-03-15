Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 14th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.86. 71,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,746. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
