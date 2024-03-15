Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 14th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.86. 71,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,746. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 440,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after buying an additional 402,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 287,451 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 603,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.