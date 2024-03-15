Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Downgraded by ATB Capital to Sector Perform

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$10.00. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFW

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE CFW traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.04. 83,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,728. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$327.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 62,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,059.38. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.