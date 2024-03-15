Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLMT. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Further Reading

