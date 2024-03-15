Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Update

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the February 14th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CATC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. 19,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,419. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.57. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $73.68.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.75%.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

