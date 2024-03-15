Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corning by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,899. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

