Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $500,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.02. The company had a trading volume of 392,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

