Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $243.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

