Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 25 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,623 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after buying an additional 452,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.32. The stock had a trading volume of 149,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,409. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $458.24 and a 200 day moving average of $458.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

