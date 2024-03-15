Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 48 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 888.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,461. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.25. The company had a trading volume of 51,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.07. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $479.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

