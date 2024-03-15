Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
Nasdaq Stock Down 1.4 %
Nasdaq stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. 321,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
