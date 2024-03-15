Cano Health, Inc. Sells 36,964 Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $34,746.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,549,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $34,930.56.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $553,998.64.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,841 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $30,209.62.

On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $18,357.84.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 31,658 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $25,959.56.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 118,249 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $99,329.16.

On Friday, February 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 83,888 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $67,949.28.

Shares of LIFW stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

