Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,414 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,612,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,715,000 after buying an additional 723,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 37.6% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 292,883 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $8,157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 74,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

