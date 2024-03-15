Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $109,355,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 422,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,481. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

