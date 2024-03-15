Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOO traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.57. The company has a market cap of $376.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.99 and a twelve month high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

