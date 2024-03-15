Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.34 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,009. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.37. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $135.16 and a 52 week high of $185.46.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.