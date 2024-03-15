Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 139,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 62,974 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 69,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

