Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,553,000 after acquiring an additional 481,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.92. 991,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.