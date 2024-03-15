Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,506 shares of company stock worth $8,560,008 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SNA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

