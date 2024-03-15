Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,742 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.00. 6,969,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,702,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.64 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

