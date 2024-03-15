Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 566 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,621. The stock has a market cap of $202.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

