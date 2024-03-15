Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,656 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,762 shares of company stock worth $6,290,256. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $49.20. 11,051,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,361,459. The company has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

